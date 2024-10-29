IndiGo has overcome major challenges and is seeing increased domestic air travel demand, according to CEO Pieter Elbers. The number of grounded planes due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues is expected to drop below 50 by March 2025.

IndiGo has moved past the worst of its challenges, including grounding woes. Additionally, the low-cost airline is witnessing a surge in domestic air travel demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We’ve turned the corner," Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday, adding that the company is expecting to reduce the number of grounded planes by next year.

The company is planning to reduce the number of grounded aircraft to less than 50 by March 2025, down from a peak of more than 70 by March 2025, Elbers told Bloomberg TV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, IndiGo has posted a surprise loss in its first two years, as a result of higher fuel bills and rising maintenance cost.

Elbers said he expects a “very positive" peak travel season in India and that there’s a “healthy growth pattern" in bookings.