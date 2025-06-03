'We look to invest further in the US going forward': Kumar Mangalam Birla

New Delhi [India], : Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, on Tuesday expressed optimism regarding more investments in the United States. Speaking with ANI, on the sidelines of the US-India strategic partnership forum, Birla said, "We have a cumulative investment of about 15 billion dollars here in the US. We are by far the largest investor from India in the US. Ours has been a very good experience. We've been here for about 16 years, and we look to invest further going forward".Birla also highlighted Novelis' investment in a greenfield low-carbon aluminium recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama, USA. The aim of this project is to support the strong demand for aluminium beverage packaging and automotive solutions.While talking to ANI, he also mentioned, "We have an ongoing greenfield project in Alabama, which is an investment of 4 billion dollars. That is the largest greenfield project we have ever invested anywhere in the world."