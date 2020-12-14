We need new rules of the Internet: Facebook’s Ajit Mohan

While the pandemic has been good for big tech firms like Facebook , they’re also facing regulatory pushback from governments worldwide. Mint spoke to Ajit Mohan , Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India about what he expects going forward. Edited excerpts:

Has 2020 changed what you have planned for India, given the rapid proliferation of digitization during the pandemic?

It’s absolutely true that we are seeing a very fundamental shift from offline to online. There’s no question that digital is playing a big role even for categories that have traditionally relied more on offline distribution, like consumer goods. We do see our role as being an enabler, of building that foundational layer where businesses can access both the scale of our platforms as well as the digital tools that we’re building to take advantage of that acceleration.

What does it mean for our charter in India? I think it reaffirms some of our conversations from earlier this year, that the areas that we’re choosing to focus on are absolutely the ones we’ll continue to focus on next year. One of those areas is small businesses and the role that we can play in their economic recovery.

The second agenda - we’ve spoken about how we’re focusing on social video experiences, through both Facebook Watch and Instagram. Videos now make a third of all posts for Instagram in India, and one of the leading markets for Facebook Watch is in India. Live broadcasts from Facebook Pages tripled in June this year compared to last year.

The third one is the entire agenda of inclusion, with a particular focus on financial inclusion, which is now going to be a big agenda for next year now that we have approval for payments on WhatsApp. And the last one is, as we do all of this we do want to make sure that we continue to figure out how we can contribute to a more inclusive Internet, especially on the gender front.

Given the scale of Facebook today, and the fact that it has moved well beyond social media, how do you see the business now? Is your focus on the social aspect of the business, or has the focus shifted to aspects like payments and other, more deeper aspects of people’s lives?

I wouldn’t make a separation of the two. If you look at some of the numbers that we shared in our financial disclosures last week, you saw that the growth that we saw was substantial for the year ending March 2020. But I think what it really shows is that people are leveraging the scale of our platform to really fuel their own ideas and building businesses is a big part of that. So I don’t make a distinction between the social part of it and the business part of it. We’re focused on making sure that we can enable the products that we’re building, enabling the followership we see and whether it’s for a creator, non-profit or small businesses, they’re all finding ways to leverage the platforms to scale up their ideas. The reality is there are about two hundred million businesses globally on Facebook today, and a vast number of them do not pay us anything, but it’s also equally true that those who do advertise on our platform, that shows up as the business that makes all this sustainable for us.

There’s a lot happening with respect to social media policy worldwide, and governments are taking more interest. What are you expecting in this segment and how are you changing the company according to this?

A lot of our energy is focused on how we can build products across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, that allow us to keep bringing a proposition to all of the stakeholders who leverage our platforms. But two things I would call out where the company itself has evolved — one is the focus on privacy. I think there has been an extraordinary focus on privacy over the last few years in particular, in a way where it influences how we build every new product and feature.

The second big change is the extent to which the company has invested in safety and security, in terms of the investment in automation and AI and the investment in people. I think 35000 people have been hired in the last two to three years whose only focus is safety and security. That disproportionate investment in technology and people allows us to fundamentally do better on all of the issues around misinformation, recognizing content that violates our community standards.

To the other part of your question, the reality is that in many ways the first 15-20 years of the Internet were a time to focus on explosive innovation. And like in all new things, the rules around some of this weren't clear. I think we all saw the positive impact of the acceleration of technology, all kinds of business models showed up, the world looks dramatically different today from 1995, or 2000, or frankly even 2004-05 when the company was founded. But we also recognize that sitting here in 2020 we do need new rules of the Internet that guide and give clarity over some of the regulatory aspects of what should be allowed and what should not be allowed.

I think we’re at a moment where we’re all trying to fully understand the implications of the last 15-20 years and there is this live discussion happening between all stakeholders — companies like ours, governments, civil society and media — and we do expect that there will be greater clarity in the next few months and years over what the new rules of the Internet should be globally, and we welcome that.

Countries like India have taken a nationalist stand to data and digital economies, how do you see that impacting big companies like Facebook?

If you connect the dots between all the different stories that you will see tomorrow (at the Facebook Fuel for India event), it gives you a sense of how a company like ours sees ourselves as an ally for India in this transformation. That means helping organizations, people leverage our platforms to build great ideas and businesses for India and very often coming out of India for the world.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via