We need new rules of the Internet: Facebook’s Ajit Mohan

I wouldn’t make a separation of the two. If you look at some of the numbers that we shared in our financial disclosures last week, you saw that the growth that we saw was substantial for the year ending March 2020. But I think what it really shows is that people are leveraging the scale of our platform to really fuel their own ideas and building businesses is a big part of that. So I don’t make a distinction between the social part of it and the business part of it. We’re focused on making sure that we can enable the products that we’re building, enabling the followership we see and whether it’s for a creator, non-profit or small businesses, they’re all finding ways to leverage the platforms to scale up their ideas. The reality is there are about two hundred million businesses globally on Facebook today, and a vast number of them do not pay us anything, but it’s also equally true that those who do advertise on our platform, that shows up as the business that makes all this sustainable for us.