We plan to raise our third PE fund shortly, says Darius Pandole of JM Financial

Within these sectors, it is important to focus on key business metrics that will encourage scalability and sustainability of businesses in the new normal. For instance, within financial services, we are selectively evaluating players that have strong capital adequacy ratios, low leverage and defensible loan books which are less susceptible to COVID-related stress. Within the consumer sectors, companies that have built a strong online distribution capability to reach out to the end customer directly are developing great traction. Within autos, various areas of the EV value chain represents a tidal wave of opportunity. The long term capital and ability to value add to investee companies will make PE investors an important part of the eco-system for such emerging businesses in India. On the flip side, sectors such as travel, leisure and hospitality are likely to take longer to recover.