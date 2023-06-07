WE Soda IPO: World's largest soda ash producer to make its debut in London stock exchange in 20232 min read 07 Jun 2023, 12:42 PM IST
WE Soda, the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, confirmed its intention to seek a listing on London’s main bourse, marking what’s likely to be the City’s largest listing of the year.
The world's largest producer of natural soda ash, WE Soda, is mulling over to make its debut on London's main bourse in 2023. If the Turkish firm successfully makes it to London's stock exchange, then this will be the city's largest listing of the year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×