We tap into our Indian talent base for innovation: Genpact CEO

BENGALURU: Business processing outsourcing (BPO) firms during covid-19 transitioned to a remote delivery model and are in no rush to return to offices. Genpact’s journey began in 1997 as the BPO unit of General Electric’s Capital International Services (GECIS). Since then, it has come a long way from being a typical BPO to a digital transformation services company. Listed on NYSE, Genpact employs about 50,000 people in India out of its total workforce of over 96,000. In an interview, NV ‘Tiger’ Tyagarajan, CEO, Genpact, talks about the company’s transition, growth drivers and the importance of skilling. Edited excerpts:

How has Genpact transformed over the years?

I think the whole world is rebranding itself and so am I. There is really no surprise. Evolution is the only way to survive and evolution means change. And one of the changes the whole world is trying is grabbing on to digital to change their business models. That applies to our industry as well. I don't think we have used the word BPO for 15 years. There are many conversations I go back to between 2005-10 when people would talk to us as a BPO company, and I would respond saying that's a very narrow definition. Our view is, our job is not business process outsourcing but it is to solve problems for our clients and drive value. And there are various ways to do that. One way is to take processes and run them. And you could call that business process and outsourcing but the other way is to change the way people run companies. We started our re-engineering and consulting business in 2007 and today that is 30% of the company. And that includes digital consulting, analytics consulting, data engineering, cloud, and digital commerce. It has just become a much bigger business today but it started much earlier. We got to tomorrow, yesterday.

What are some of the key trends you see in the industry?

Our clients across sectors and geographies are going through five significant trends. The first trend is offline businesses moving more and more towards online. Second, it is acceleration towards cloud technology which was anyhow happening in the last few months but it has accelerated now. The third trend is virtualization. The desire and ability to deliver all transactions at all times from anywhere, anytime, on any device, by anyone was there but it has accelerated with virtualization. Fourth, it is the ability to provide real-time predictive analytics. The last one is customer experience wherein all of these must happen in an environment that is very human centred and creates a delightful experience for the users.

Which verticals and geographies are driving growth for your company?

As part of our strategy, some of the verticals we focus on are the ones that seem to have weathered the storm of the pandemic much better. Our core verticals are consumer goods and retail, life sciences, healthcare, high tech, consumer banking, commercial lending, capital markets, and manufacturing. All of these verticals are in significant growth trajectories with obviously some industries growing faster than the others. In terms of geographies, the US is our largest geography and continues to grow really well. But even Canada, Australia Japan, and significant parts of Western developed Europe are also growing well. We have never been focused on emerging markets. We are focussing on markets like Italy, Spain, Germany, France, the UK, Switzerland, Benelux, Scandinavia, and Europe. And all of them are doing well. India is incredibly important not as a market but because it is where the talent base is and we tap into our Indian talent base for all kinds of innovation. We have half of our operating centres in India.

How do you address the skill gap in your industry?

I don't think anyone can build a scalable business by trying to find talent that is ready. Our industry has been built on training and building talent for the long term. For example, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) talent is important for the world of tomorrow but it is not available in the marketplace in plenty. That doesn’t change our strategy. We never wanted to hire 10,000 people with AI/ML skills. That's a bad strategy. Our strategy is to build people and train them. The best talent is when you take some experts, experienced people and then marry them with large pools of talent and raw material with the right cultural mindset and take them on a long-term journey wherein they move from doing simple work to complex work to leadership positions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via