We tap into our Indian talent base for innovation: Genpact CEO

I think the whole world is rebranding itself and so am I. There is really no surprise. Evolution is the only way to survive and evolution means change. And one of the changes the whole world is trying is grabbing on to digital to change their business models. That applies to our industry as well. I don't think we have used the word BPO for 15 years. There are many conversations I go back to between 2005-10 when people would talk to us as a BPO company, and I would respond saying that's a very narrow definition. Our view is, our job is not business process outsourcing but it is to solve problems for our clients and drive value. And there are various ways to do that. One way is to take processes and run them. And you could call that business process and outsourcing but the other way is to change the way people run companies. We started our re-engineering and consulting business in 2007 and today that is 30% of the company. And that includes digital consulting, analytics consulting, data engineering, cloud, and digital commerce. It has just become a much bigger business today but it started much earlier. We got to tomorrow, yesterday.