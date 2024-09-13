BREAKING NEWS
'We unequivocally reject and deny the baseless allegations,' says Adani Group refuting Hindenburg Tweet
- Adani Group on September 12 in a media statement deined Hindenbur claims.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adani Group on September 12 in a media statement deined Hindenbur claims. A company spokesperson said, “We unequivocally reject and deny the baseless allegations presented. The Adani Group has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings, nor have any of our company accounts been subject to sequestration by any authority."