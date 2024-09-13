Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  'We unequivocally reject and deny the baseless allegations,' says Adani Group refuting Hindenburg Tweet
BREAKING NEWS

'We unequivocally reject and deny the baseless allegations,' says Adani Group refuting Hindenburg Tweet

Shivangini

  • Adani Group on September 12 in a media statement deined Hindenbur claims.

Mint Image

Adani Group on September 12 in a media statement deined Hindenbur claims. A company spokesperson said, “We unequivocally reject and deny the baseless allegations presented. The Adani Group has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings, nor have any of our company accounts been subject to sequestration by any authority."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
