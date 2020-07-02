We’ve got nod to sell ‘Coronil kit’ as an immunity booster: Patanjali

NEW DELHI : Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved Ltd on Wednesday said the AYUSH ministry has allowed it to manufacture and distribute the ‘Coronil kit’ to help treat covid-19. However, the ministry said the firm cannot package and market it as a cure for the viral epidemic.

At a press conference in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Ramdev said: “As per AYUSH ministry, Patanjali is allowed to manufacture and distribute its Divya Coronil Tablet, Divya Swasari Vati and Divya Anu Taila across India, according to the manufacturing licences granted by State Licencing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani services, government of Uttarakhand."

Patanjali Ayurved had earlier claimed that Coronil had cured all covid-19 patients in a trial within a week, prompting the ministry to say that the company cannot sell the drug till it examines the product. The Uttarakhand AYUSH department said it gave approvals to manufacture the three immunity boosters, and not a covid-19 cure, but allowed it to run clinical trials.

On Wednesday, the yoga guru said ayurvedic drug licences and clinical trials were two different streams. Manufacturing and distribution licences for Ayurvedic medicines are granted on the basis of their reported traditional usages, and clinical studies are conducted later on those medicines, in some cases, Ramdev said. Along the same lines, Patanjali Divya Pharmacy had taken approvals for Divya Coronil Tablet and Divya Swasarivati for traditional reported usages, and have now connected those with modern research-based clinical findings, Ramdev said.

The AYUSH ministry, however, said Patanjali Ayurved will not be able to sell its medicine with claims of curing covid-19 and with labels of covid-19. “It may be ensured that on the package and label displayed on the medicines (Divya Coronil Tablet and Divya Shwashari Vati), no claim for the cure of covid-19 should be mentioned," the drug policy section of the AYUSH ministry said in an email to the Uttarakhand Licencing Authority.

“The advertisement and the publicity of the medicines should be ensured in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act," it added.

Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar, and National Institute of Medical Sciences and Research University, Jaipur, had jointly conducted randomized, placebo-controlled double-blinded clinical trials on covid-19 positive patients. The trial was approved by Institutional Ethics Committee and registered at Clinical Trial Registry-India, it said.

