We’ve got nod to sell ‘Coronil kit’ as an immunity booster: Patanjali

The AYUSH ministry, however, said Patanjali Ayurved will not be able to sell its medicine with claims of curing covid-19 and with labels of covid-19. “It may be ensured that on the package and label displayed on the medicines (Divya Coronil Tablet and Divya Shwashari Vati), no claim for the cure of covid-19 should be mentioned," the drug policy section of the AYUSH ministry said in an email to the Uttarakhand Licencing Authority.