We want to be a super-app for travel: MakeMyTrip CEO
- In every quarter, 30% of our transactions come from new users, while 70% come from repeat customers, Magow said
MUMBAI : For MakeMyTrip, the pandemic opened up opportunities for transforming its business and solve all travel use cases, as it embarked on a journey to be a one-stop shop for all things travel, said co-founder and group chief executive Rajesh Magow in an interview. Speaking about expanding to smaller towns, Magow said it used the downcycle to improve its product add more language support and voice features, to be ready for the long-term opportunities. Edited excerpts:
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×