We want to be a super-app for travel: MakeMyTrip CEO

Like the many tough times and downcycles in the past, running a business is never a straight line, and always comes with its own challenges, roadblocks, etc. And the pandemic was clearly, in the context of the travel industry specifically, perhaps the mother of all the challenges. It was clearly different by any order of magnitude. But we believe the most interesting challenging situation invariably comes with a long-term opportunity, if you see it from that lens. If you do not, you will miss the bus. So, ours was a two-pronged strategy to deal with this massive challenge. One is crisis management, as at the onset of covid when the lockdown happened, it wasn’t clear whether it will be there for two long years. Everybody was conjecturing, nobody really had a cue. Our sense was that it will definitely be long—a year to 15 months— but we didn’t think that it is going to be two years. Yes, there were recovery waves in between, but overall, it was like two-plus years from a full business recovery standpoint. But during these two years, though there was hardly any silver lining, in respect to our business, there was this opportunity of giving us time, bandwidth and ample resources, considering that regular business was not happening.

