We want to be among the top 2-3 in debt and equity capital markets: SBICAP chief

There are certain things that need to be done here. We want to grow our ECM and DCM in a manner wherein they become at least 30-35% of our business and we rank in the top two or three in both the segments. We want to be among the top three in DCM and among the top two players in ECM in the country. In PA&SF, we have always been the number one player and now want to bring in more and more M&A to grow further. There are several opportunities in the market right now like the National Infrastructure Pipeline and the National Monetization Pipeline. Suddenly, companies like us are at the centre stage and can look forward to very busy times ahead. We have an enviable pipeline. We have a host of active assignments for project funding advisory. We have syndication mandates worth more than ₹88,000 crore across oil and gas, transportation, metals and mining. We also have around 50 signed mandates aggregating to a substantial fee potential for ECM and the pipeline of pitches also remain very strong. This year has been the year of initial public offerings (IPOs) and that has helped, too.

