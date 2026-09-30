‘We weren't ready’: Inside Adam Neumann’s honest admission on WeWork’s failed IPO after $47 billion valuation

WeWork’s spectacular rise was followed by a failed attempt to enter the public markets in 2019, with co-founder Adam Neumann now saying the company was pushed towards an IPO before it was ready.

Looking back, Neumann said WeWork had also lost sight of what it was originally trying to build as money became the focus.

At its peak, WeWork was valued at about $47 billion, making it one of the world’s most highly valued private companies. The company filed for an IPO in August 2019, but the filing brought renewed attention to its heavy losses, corporate governance and business model.

“It suddenly became about the money. I forgot what we were all about. And when I lost it, everybody lost it. And the next thing is we found ourselves being forced to go public when we weren't ready,” Neumann said on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

‘It was never about desks and chairs’ Looking back at WeWork’s beginnings, Neumann said the company was not originally built simply around office rentals.

“It was never about desks and chairs. It was always about creating a world where people make a life and not just a living. It was about something greater than ourselves,” he said.

Neumann stated that the company’s focus changed as it grew and money became more central to the business.

“It suddenly became about the money. I forgot what we were all about,” he said.

He also reflected on the wider impact of that shift.

“And when I lost it, everybody lost it,” Neumann said.

From Green Desk to WeWork Neumann traced WeWork’s beginnings to Green Desk, the office-sharing business he started with Miguel McKelvey during the 2008 financial crisis.

“Green Desk was created in May of 2008. The world was crashing. That was the downturn,” he said.

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Neumann recalled dividing office space into smaller units and renting them individually. He said Green Desk was “92% full within a week” and became cash-flow positive within a month.

The success prompted Neumann and McKelvey to look for a larger opportunity. Neumann said the first WeWork building was eventually secured using $300,000 from the sale of Green Desk.

“Our first WeWork building, to get the building, the landlord wouldn’t give it to us unless we gave a check of exactly $300,000, the same $300,000 that was sitting in Miguel’s account. It went from there to there, and WeWork was created,” he said.

WeWork’s vision grew with the company Neumann said the idea behind WeWork was to create a community rather than simply provide people with places to work.

“We wanted to make a world, at least in our opinion, that really needed community,” he mentioned.

He also described his approach to building the company, saying entrepreneurs should combine an ambitious vision with attention to the practical work needed to turn it into reality.

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“First, you have to believe. If you and I have a big idea, first we have to believe it,” Neumann added.