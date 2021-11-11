We will stand out by venturing into smaller towns and cities: Ajay Piramal

On the DHFL merger, he said it took place only on the 30 September and till now the transition has been positive. There has not been any attrition so far among employees of the erstwhile mortgage lender and the Piramal Group has not asked anybody to leave, he said. In September, Piramal Group had said it completed the acquisition of DHFL for ₹34,250 crore. DHFL was the first non-bank lender to be referred to NCLT under new rules notified by the government on 15 November 2019.