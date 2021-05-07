Weak biz to gain more from recast: Crisil

RBI on 5 May announced a slew of measures, including restructuring window for small businesses, to mitigate impact of the pandemic on businesses and individuals against the backdrop of the second wave of covid-19. Borrowers, including individuals, small businesses, and micro, small and medium enterprises having aggregate exposure of up to ₹25 crore would be eligible for consideration if they have not availed of restructuring under any of the earlier recast frameworks, as per the announcement.