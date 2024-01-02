Weak rural demand to dent FMCG sector volumes in Q3FY24, says Nuvama; United Breweries, Nestle to be outliers
Rural demand is expected to hinder the volume growth of the FMCG industry in Q3FY24, with rural volumes projected to remain flat or slightly decline year over year. The high rate of unemployment and demand for NREGS reflect the rural stress.
In its report on the Consumer Staples sector update, domestic brokerage house Nuvama Institutional Equities stated that rural demand would continue to be difficult in Q3FY24, which could hinder the volume growth of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.
