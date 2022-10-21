Weakness in key refining biz drags down RIL Q2 earnings

The retail business saw gross revenue for the September quarter rise 43% to ₹64,920 crore from a year ago and 10.9% sequentially. The company said the operating environment was similar to pre-covid levels. Across town classes, consumer sentiment remained positive on the back of key promotional events and the early onset of festivities. The company also expanded its physical store network with 795 new stores with an area of 9.2 million sq. ft, an increase of 20% from the preceding quarter, taking the total store count at the end of the quarter to 16,617, with an area of 54.5 million sq. ft, becoming only Indian retailer with more than 50 million sq. ft feet of retail space under operation.