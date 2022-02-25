WealthDesk’s new service enables seamless investing across the internet

WealthDesk, an investment technology platform, has announced the launch of Embedded WealthDesk Gateway (EWG), which enables integration with brokers and transaction systems to fit inside any website or application.

With EWG, users can easily place orders for stocks, exchange traded funds (ETFs), WealthBaskets and other asset classes, view their holdings and open a new broking account without having to switch to another app or website.

As per the company, integrating broking infrastructure within the EWG will allow retail investors to instantly access opportunities across the internet where intent-driven users want to complete an investment.

“EWG is built to empower all finance themed website and app owners to seamlessly build on their offerings by allowing their users to directly access Stocks, ETFs, bonds and WealthBaskets from different touchpoints like news content, research applications, advisory, asset management company (AMC) and distribution platforms," the company said in a release.

WealthDesk has created the EWG model in a way that platforms can integrate with simple software development kits (SDKs) & ready APIs. It is built to create a seamless experience within the integrating app or website’s interface, with minimal development effort.

Ujjwal Jain, founder & chief executive officer, WealthDesk, said, “At WealthDesk we are constantly working towards democratizing wealth creation opportunities for millions of Indians. By consolidating an ever-growing number of brokers on the WealthDesk UWI vision, we have made it easy for any app or website to offer trading capabilities who would otherwise have to integrate with each broker separately. What UPI did for payments, EWG will do for investment and wealth management industries."

Founded in 2016, WealthDesk is an internet scale investment technology platform that’s building the Unified Wealth Interface (UWI) for the asset and wealth management ecosystem on top of broking.

