Wealth-tech startup Centricity to raise $15 mn at $100 mn valuation
Priyamvada C 4 min read 12 Aug 2024, 06:15 AM IST
SummaryThe company plans to use the funds to expand operations across technology, investment, and sales functions.
Bengaluru: Gurugram-based wealth-tech startup Centricity is set to be valued at $100 million as it looks to raise about $15 million in a funding round led by Lightspeed Ventures, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
