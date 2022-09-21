WealthTech startup Finnovate raises about $1 million in pre-series A funding

Singh said the company is using technology to simplify and standardise the process of building a financial plan. “...now a financial plan can be created in less than 10 minutes. The algorithms have been refined over a period of time to include India-specific investment patterns and circumstances. The interactive platform shows the various scenarios that help in personalizing the financial plan to the life stage, income & expenses, risk-taking ability while investing, working life span and much more ,“ he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}