Amid DIY frenzy, Wealthy’s ₹130-cr fund raise fuels big bet on adviser-led wealth-tech
Salman SH 6 min read 24 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Wealthy has secured ₹130 crore in funding to strengthen its AI platform for mutual fund distributors. The startup emphasizes human advisers over DIY investing apps, aiming to simplify KYC processes and expand its distributor network in India's growing wealth management sector.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Even as DIY investing apps dominate headlines, a chunk of mutual fund money in India is still routed through human advisers. While popular investing apps such as Zerodha and Groww race to cut out middlemen, there is Wealthy that is making a contrarian, high‑stakes bet on keeping human advisers at the centre of India’s wealth‑technology (wealth‑tech) stack.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story