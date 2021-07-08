Wearable brand Noise partners Sarva to offer virtual yoga, wellness sessions

NEW DELHI: Homegrown wearable gadget brand Noise on Thursday announced that it has partnered with digital yoga -based wellness platform Sarva to offer benefits to its users. Noise retails smartwatches, wireless earbuds, bluetooth neckbands and accessories.

Under the partnership, Noise users can take Sarva’s wellness yoga and meditation sessions that will be available on the NoiseFit app. The company said that the partnership focuses on the mental and emotional well-being of the consumers.

Noise smartwatch users can use goal-based yoga sessions and meditations as well as sleep stories under the NoiseFit Health+ section of the app that is dedicated to guided sessions for physical and mental well-being.

Gaurav Khatri, co-founder, Noise, said that due to the ongoing pandemic, people have become more inquisitive and conscious of their mental and physical well-being.

“We have taken a unique approach of bringing together technology and mindfulness on a common platform by joining hands with Sarva. With our partnership, we aim to create an ecosystem empowered with a holistic blend of mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing," he added.

Yoga studio chain Sarva recently launched Sarva 2.0 digital platform with yoga sessions, programmes and wellness content. It is backed by celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, Shahid and Mira Kapoor among others. They have also received funding from US-based VC Fund Mantra Capital, the Patni Family office, Fireside Ventures, and the Cutting Edge Group (CEG).

Sarvesh Shashi, founder, Sarva, said that as a completely digital wellness platform, the company believes that the accessibility of technology and the authenticity of the 1,500 hours of yoga content that it produced have the power to pivot lives of people.

“With Noise being one of the major players in the wearables market, we look forward for this to be a seamless process for the users which will truly elevate their holistic wellness experience," he added.

