Wearables brand Noise signs Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Nexxbase Marketing Pvt Ltd-owned Noise, a wearables technology company, has roped in cricketer Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador for its smartwatch range. Over the tenure, the cricketer will be involved in a campaign that entails all touchpoints, the company said.
Gaurav Khatri, the company’s co-founder said, “We are thrilled to welcome the Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli as a ‘Noisemaker’. With our zeal to listen to the noise within, coupled with the need to deliver a power-packed performance, we are certain that his association with Kohli will further bolster our connection with the young audience in India and overseas. Kohli has also always prided himself on his fitness levels, having been a key influence behind ushering in the era of super-athletes, he makes an ideal fit for the brand."
Virat Kohli said, “I always believe in working with brands that I resonate with. I am excited to join the passionate team. Our partnership symbolizes our shared belief of listening to the noise within."
Kohli was earlier the brand ambassador of Boltt Games Pvt. Ltd owned Fire-Boltt. The former Indian cricket captain saw his brand value drop by 21% to $185.7 million in 2021. However, he still topped the rankings in a survey of most valuable Indian celebrities by consultant Kroll Inc.
According to International Data Corporation, in 2021, the India-based vendors captured over 65% shipments in the TWS category, compared to about half of the market last year. Imagine Marketing-owned BoAt was the leader with two-fifths of the shipments during the year, which is more than the combined share of the next seven vendors.
Aggressive entry and expansion through the online channel allowed these new-age brands to collectively bring down TWS average selling price to $32.8 in 2021, from $43.6 in 2020, resulting in nearly 90% of the category to be below the $50 price band.
