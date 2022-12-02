Wearables brand Noise signs Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Gaurav Khatri, the company’s co-founder said, “We are thrilled to welcome the Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli as a ‘Noisemaker’. With our zeal to listen to the noise within, coupled with the need to deliver a power-packed performance, we are certain that his association with Kohli will further bolster our connection with the young audience in India and overseas. Kohli has also always prided himself on his fitness levels, having been a key influence behind ushering in the era of super-athletes, he makes an ideal fit for the brand."