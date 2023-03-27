Weather adds to challenges for farm chemicals makers

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said that El Nino could return to India, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) emphasized that the actual impact is unlikely to be known until April. On the other hand, Skymet, a private weather forecaster, had stated that the El Nino threat to the Indian monsoon is becoming more serious. Analysts at Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) Ltd said that “El Nino conditions could have a significant impact on kharif sowing, which is expected to start from May-June 2023 onwards.