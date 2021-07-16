Web Werks , one of India’s independent data center providers today signed an MoU with the Government of Karnataka to set up a data center in Bangalore. Web Werks will be investing ₹750 crores in the project which will be fully operational in 2 years. This data centre in Bangalore, the IT hub of India will have a potential of up to 20 MW with further expansion possibilities. The Government of Karnataka will aid this development through facilitating required permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances.

According to Data Center Map, Bangalore is an emerging data center market. The city has been witnessing a demand for data-driven services, cloud/colocation, and captive IT infrastructures. Hence, India’s Silicon Valley remains an underserved market.

Speaking about the development, Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks data centers said, “Digital transformation in India continues to accelerate with support from the Government’s ‘Digital India’ program. Web Werks’ Bangalore data center will cater to the increasing demand from hyperscalers and enterprises. We look forward to providing our new customers in South India with highly reliable and scalable solutions combining hosted infrastructure, cloud on-ramp, network, and security. The addition of this data center is part of our national expansion and we are extremely happy and grateful to the Government of Karnataka for their support".

Web Werks operates three Tier 3, carrier-neutral data centers in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR with a combined footprint capability of 225,000 square feet. Earlier this year the company entered into a joint venture with Iron Mountain to accelerate its expansion plans across the country. Our customers get access to 18+ world-class data center facilities across India, Asia Pacific, the USA, and Europe.

