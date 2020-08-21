Web Werks launches 4th data centre, expands into Pune

National data center provider Web Werks on Friday announced its fourth data center in India. The Center will be opened in Hinjewadi-Pune and will be company’s second there.

The recently constructed first phase of the center establishes Web Werks’ position as one of the top- data center providers in the city of Pune.

The standalone 35,000 sq.ft. structure is a well-equipped, next-generation Tier 3, Uptime designed data center with 5MW of power and rich interconnectivity and With a total capacity of 10MW, the facility will benefit from Web Werks being SAP Certified and also Carbon Neutral contributing to Global Go-Green concepts.

The Pune data center, built and designed to Tier 3 standards, offers interconnection platforms for cloud adoption with multi-homing cloud solutions, and are thus geared to meet the growing demand of ‘Cloud Infrastructure’ needs of customers from Pune and outside. Center also features state of the art Honeywell and Spectra Security Systems making it highly secured along with a 24x7 NOC.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks data centers said, “We are pleased to announce the Phase 1 launch of our new data center facility. This puts us in the Top 3 DC Players in Pune. Despite all the odds that surfaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the subsequent lockdown, and limited manpower to deploy, the construction work has been completed. Web Werks is geared to meet the growing demand for data centers in Pune to serve the needs of both customers in and outside Pune. We thank our current customers, vendors, and partners who have supported us throughout. We look forward to welcoming our first set of customers in the coming months."

