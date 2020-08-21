Web Werks launches 4th data centre, expands into Pune

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks data centers said, “We are pleased to announce the Phase 1 launch of our new data center facility. This puts us in the Top 3 DC Players in Pune. Despite all the odds that surfaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the subsequent lockdown, and limited manpower to deploy, the construction work has been completed. Web Werks is geared to meet the growing demand for data centers in Pune to serve the needs of both customers in and outside Pune. We thank our current customers, vendors, and partners who have supported us throughout. We look forward to welcoming our first set of customers in the coming months."