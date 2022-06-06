Web Werks to invest 197 crore in new hyper data centre in Noida

Web Werks to invest ₹197 crore in new hyper data centre in Noida2 min read . 01:21 PM IST
The construction of the Noida data centre will commence this year with a gross power capacity 20 MVA and will be live for its customers by 2023.
Data centre services provider Web Werks, along with its joint venture partner Iron Mountain Data Centers, announced plans to invest ₹197 crore in a new hyper-scale data centre in Noida.
Web Werks said it will be part of the data centre parks approved by the government with added investments to launch edge facilities in key cities in the Uttar Pradesh.
According to a statement, the construction of the Noida data centre will commence this year with a gross power capacity 20 MVA and will be live for its customers by 2023. “Subsequent to the existing plot of land to build this facility, Web Werks has gone ahead and acquired additional land for expansion," it said.
In May, the Uttar Pradesh government approved three data centre parks to make the state the largest hub for data storage in northern India. It aims to provide ample supply of power through the “Open Access Scheme".
On June 2, the Uttar Pradesh government in an official release said ₹19,928 crore will be allocated to establish seven data centres, and ₹6,632 crore will be allocated for 13 infrastructure projects in the state.
Web Werks has announced plans to set up edge data center facilities in all key cities in Uttar Pradesh.
“The locational advantage of Uttar Pradesh has made the state attractive for investments in the IT and Electronic industry from many leading players; both Indian and global. The expanse of the state also makes it viable for Web Werks to scale up its investments and launch Edge facilities in key cities furthering its presence in the region," said Nikhil Rathi, Founder & CEO of Web Werks.
“Multiple e-governance services and online service delivery platforms will turn the state into a major cloud storage consumer for these data centers. Our customers will benefit from the locational advantage and the strong IT ecosystem and availability of quality talent," Rathi added.
In 2021, Web Werks signed an MoU with the Government of Karnataka to set up a data center in Bengaluru. The company pegged an investment of ₹750 crores in the project which would be fully operational in two years.
“This development was in line with the announcement of the PAN India expansion plans of Web Werks and its Joint Venture partner Iron Mountain Data Centers, a global operator," the company said.
In late May, rating agency Icra said that Indian data centres' capacity expansion is likely to witness a five-fold increase with expected investments worth ₹1.05 lakh to ₹1.2 lakh in the next five years.