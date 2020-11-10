Wedding bookings at hotels, resorts witness uptick

"...once the lockdown was relaxed and our hotels started reopening, we noticed that the first segment that regained momentum was weddings. We do expect this trend to carry on in the coming months," said Arif Patel, regional vice president – sales & marketing, Hyatt India. "Our hotel luxury resort property Alila Fort Bishangarh (Jaipur) specifically is getting plenty of leads for intimate luxury weddings. In terms of properties with multiple banqueting spaces, they are now able to accommodate two or more weddings for the same dates considering the average number of guests have reduced."