Wedding industry to grow 200% this year: Ferns N Petals

Ferns N Petals, backed by Lighthouse India Fund III that invested ₹200 crore in the company in March this year, expects to grow 100% and claims the bookings for the upcoming wedding season have returned almost to its 2019 booking figures. “Popular venues are already chock-a-block for the upcoming season and the upper middle class is still choosing offbeat venues. While destination weddings still remain the preferred pick for HNIs, our venues and weddings business will see more than a 100% growth this year," Gutgutia said.