The big, fat Indian wedding is getting even bigger. Average wedding spends in 2024 jumped 14% year-on-year, reaching ₹32-35 lakh, up from ₹28 lakh in 2023, according to a report by wedding technology platform, WeddingWire India. The increase is 28% when compared between 2022 and 2024.

This surge, the company said, shows that couples are now willing to spend significantly more in creating more experience-led events, with greater attention to detail.

It added that the wedding landscape is changing, highlighting how evolving tastes and preferences are shaping wedding planning—from destination choices to guest lists, moving beyond traditional celebrations.

Also read | Lavish weddings are not enough. Indians want bespoke celebrations The shifts in wedding preferences are reflected in the way wedding lists are rising or falling. According to report cited earlier, weddings with more than 300 guests increased by 16.29% in 2024, indicating that couples are embracing larger celebrations.

At the same time, weddings with fewer than 100 guests saw a 26.66% increase, suggesting a shift towards more intimate and exclusive ceremonies for some. The average guest list for weddings in 2024 was 119, up 6.25% from the previous year.

Mint had reported earlier that the wedding industry is poised to grow at 7-8% per annum, and has crossed about $75 billion in 2023-24.

While traditional wedding destinations like Jaipur, Goa, and Udaipur continue to dominate, newer and less conventional locations are beginning to catch the eye of wedding makers.

Emerging destinations such as Nainital and Dehradun in Uttarakhand, and Wayanad in Kerala are seeing increased interest, as couples seek a more intimate setting without compromising on luxury. These locations provide serene backdrops and exclusive experiences that offer a refreshing change from the usual wedding hotspots.

Significant shift Virginia Cánovas, senior director of consumer marketing at WeddingWire India, said, “The wedding industry in India has experienced a significant shift in 2024, with couples embracing more personalised, intimate, and high-budget weddings. We’ve seen a surge in demand for both traditional and offbeat wedding destinations, as well as a growing interest in weekday weddings.”

Also read | Tying the knot to be a costly affair this year WeddingWire’s report said that weekday weddings have gained popularity, potentially to cut costs, with Monday and Tuesday emerging as popular days. Weekday weddings offer more availability and often come at a lower price point compared to weekend weddings. Conversely, Sunday has also ranked high, with many families not opting necessarily for auspicious days to get married.

Winter months have remained a favoured time for weddings, with November, December, and February continuing to dominate wedding calendars on the back of many auspicious dates. November, in particular, accounted for 18.5% of all weddings in 2024, cementing its place as the most popular month for nuptials.

Key deciding factor The cooler weather remains a key factor in couples’ decisions, with many opting for winter weddings to create the ideal atmosphere for their big day.

To be sure, India had a slow start to the wedding year, with only a few select dates between April and July, but the industry played accelerated in the later months to touch new highs.

In 2023, weddings contributed ₹4.25 trillion in business over just 23 auspicious days, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Also read | Jet, set, weddings: Why Indian airlines are on a high this wedding season For the wedding season of November to December 2024, stock broking firm Prabhudas Lilladher forecasted a similar revenue of ₹4.25 trillion, driven by an estimated 3.5 million weddings.