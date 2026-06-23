Week after Sarvam, Naukri founder’s AI startup investments double in value

Why AI and deep-tech are the new focus

While he admitted that the current valuations are “intermediate markups derived from fair market values and the real test of this portfolio lies in the years ahead,” the investor sounded bullish about the immediate future. “We typically revise the value of an investment upwards from cost only when an external investor has come in at a higher valuation or when an external valuer determines that the company's performance merits an upward revision. We revise the valuation downwards if a business lags its projections or raises funding at a lower valuation. That said, 26 of these 54 companies have already raised externally led follow-on rounds, giving them both the capital and further institutional backing needed to continue executing on their plans.”