Week after Sarvam, Naukri founder’s AI startup investments double in value

Mumbai: Amid rising calls to build sovereign AI models and applications in India, Naukri founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani on Monday said in a letter to shareholders that his investments in homegrown AI startups have more than doubled in value over the past six years—just a week after the country saw its first pure-play AI startup hit unicorn status.
Info Edge (India) Ltd, which runs job-hunting platform Naukri, said it has deployed ₹614 crore across 28 AI startups since 2020, and now values the portfolio at ₹1,268 crore—more than doubling the value of its AI investments. Bikhchandani, through his subsidiary investment and holding arms, invested a further ₹455 crore in deep-tech startups, which he now valued at ₹559 crore.
The investor’s update to shareholders comes a year after a May 2025 letter to shareholders in which he highlighted that nearly 40% of Info Edge's market cap is driven by investments in homegrown tech and consumer startups, with the rest driven by Naukri. Notably, Bikhchandani was an early backer of the financial aggregator Policybazaar in 2008 and the food aggregator Zomato in 2010.