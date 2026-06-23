Week after Sarvam, Naukri founder’s AI startup investments double in value

Info Edge (India) Ltd, which runs job-hunting platform Naukri, said it has deployed ₹614 crore across 28 AI startups since 2020, and now values the portfolio at ₹1,268 crore—more than doubling the value of its AI investments. Bikhchandani, through his subsidiary investment and holding arms, invested a further ₹455 crore in deep-tech startups, which he now valued at ₹559 crore.