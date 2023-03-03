Weekend work inches up in era of layoffs, out-of-office shifts

The weekend shifts are the latest example of the breakdown in long-held workplace norms wrought by the pandemic, as demands for increased flexibility among employees clash with some employers’ desires to see workers in person at the office more often. While remote work has freed up desk workers in many respects, allowing many to do their job where and when they choose, it’s also tethered them to collaboration and communication tools that can divert their attention with constant notifications. Rising job cuts of late across technology, media and other sectors have also complicated the picture, creating more stress on staffers who are already grappling with record rates of burnout.