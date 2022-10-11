WEF recognises Dr. Reddy’s Hyderabad unit as part of GLN

Sanjay Sharma, Global Head of Manufacturing at Dr. Reddy’s, said,“The successful inclusion of our 25-yearold site in Hyderabad as a ‘Digital Lighthouse’ factory is a big milestone in our productivity improvement journey. We have seen significant financial and operational impact from the journey. We are in the process of scaling and replicating this to the rest of our manufacturing network. Dr. Reddy’s aspires to be the most efficient pharma operations in the world. Our productivity improvement and digitalisation efforts are key to staying competitive, meeting business imperatives, and meeting our ambitious ESG goals. Building such ‘factories of the future’ is integral to innovation and to build healthcare of the future. One of the most important outcomes is that our top talent and young leaders want to be a part of this aspirational journey. This collaborative and cross-functional effort truly helps us fulfil our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait."