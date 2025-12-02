Dr Reddy’s wins Delhi HC nod to export semaglutide to non-patent markets
Krishna Yadav , Jessica Jani 4 min read 02 Dec 2025, 10:20 pm IST
The development is expected to have significant implications for India’s generic drugmakers, which are raring to enter the fast-growing anti-obesity drug market.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed domestic drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to manufacture and export its generic version of semaglutide to countries where the patent-holder Novo Nordisk does not have patent protection.
