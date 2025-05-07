WeightWatchers Files Bankruptcy as GLP-1 Drugs Reshape Market

WeightWatchers, known for its diet programs once endorsed by celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, has filed for bankruptcy after struggling to compete with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

The company —which rebranded to WW International Inc. — filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 petition to execute a lender-backed plan that would cut about $1.15 billion in debt from its balance sheet. It expects to complete the reorganization in about 45 days.

WeightWatchers said the restructuring plan will “significantly reduce” its debt obligations. The proposed restructuring must be approved by a bankruptcy judge.

WeighWatchers tried to ride the weight-loss drugs wave by offering a few on its platform, but found it challenging to convince clients that its programs were still worth their time alongside the medications.

The company is seeking court protection in Delaware after Bloomberg News reported last month that WeightWatchers was preparing to file in the coming weeks following a debt-restructuring agreement with the majority of its lenders.

Prepackaged Plan

Prepackaged bankruptcies generally allow companies to exit Chapter 11 quickly and without disruption to their business or unsecured creditors.

WeightWatchers said the restructuring plan would retain $175 million previously drawn by the company from its revolving credit facility, reduce its annual interest expense by about $50 million and extend debt maturities.

WeightWatchers, which listed assets and liabilities each of between $1 billion and $10 billion, reported revenue of $186.6 million in the first quarter of the year, a 9.7% drop compared to a year before, dragged down by headwinds in the Behavioral business due to lower incoming subscribers and recruitment challenges. The company also reported a 14.2% decrease on its end of period subscribers for the quarter, and a net loss of $72.6 million. It didn’t provide guidance for the full 2025 fiscal year.

The company will host a call with investors on Tuesday to explain the debt-cutting agreement with creditors.

