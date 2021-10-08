Minutes after winning bid for Air India was announced, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata thanked the union government for its recent policy of opening up select industries to private sector.

"Welcome back, Air India," tweeted Ratan Tata as Tata Sons made a winning bid for the carrier at ₹18,000 crore.

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

"The Tata Group winning the bid for Air India is a great news. While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata Group in the aviation industry," Ratan Tata said.

After a mammoth gap of 68 years, debt-laden national carrier Air India returned to its founders Tata Sons, ending a decades-long struggle to the divestment.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of December 2021, said Tuhin Kant Pandey, DIPAM Secretary.

Pandey said the government will get ₹2,700 crore cash from Tatas for sale of its 100% stake.

The winning bid by Tatas comprises taking over of 15,300 crore debt and paying the rest in cash.

All Air India employees will be retained by Tata Sons for a period of one year and following which they will either be retained or offered a VRS.

