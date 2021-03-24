'We’ll like to go public as sports tech firm, not just fantasy sports'

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Sports technology firm Dream Sports is looking to ramp up its non-fantasy offerings even as its core online fantasy sports platform Dream 11 continues to drive a major part of the revenue. The firm, which has crossed a 100 million users now after it was severely impacted by the pandemic last year, plans to push growth of its portfolio companies in the next 2-3 years. In an interview, Dream Sports co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain spoke about growth plans, an initial public offering (IPO) and the regulatory environment for fantasy sports. Edited excerpts:

What’s the business plan and strategy for 2021?

This year, we continue to focus on higher retention for our users and keep adding value and new features. Importantly, as we are growing as a company, we are focusing a lot on the non-fantasy part of our business. Whether it’s FanCode, that offers a mix of content, commerce and community engagement, DreamSetGo and DreamX, Dream Pay (internal payments) or even Dream Sports Foundation which was helping athletes train during covid time. This is the vision and the kind of company which we want to build, so it’s not just about Dream 11.

Last year, March to June was almost a wipeout. Gaming still did very well because it’s based on simulation, but fantasy sports is based on real life matches. So, if those matches aren’t there, we don’t exist. Once sports got back on track, we have been catching up in the last six months.

Why another secondary round after the largely secondary funding in 2020?

I think exits have been missing from the tech ecosystem in India and as a founder, I am very happy to be in a position to provide fund good returns to early investors. As a mature company, we have reached a stage where we are able to support our own growth internally. Exits like these will improve the venture capital ecosystem in the country. As far as primary fund-raise goes, we when we need, we will go out and raise and we hope investors will support us.

Will you consider an IPO anytime soon?

We wouldn’t want to jump into the IPO market just because it is hot right now. We believe the right time for us is when we build a large sports technology company with a lot more of these smaller fledgling startups that we have created, incubated or funded grow up. We are not just a one trick pony with fantasy sports. We have a much larger sports tech offering and we would like to go public as a sports tech company in a much bigger way, maybe a couple of years down the line. We are not interested in going public as of now.

Given the popularity of fantasy sports, do you think a regulatory framework is missing?

All disruptions will not have a regulatory framework to begin with. But the government is doing a great job in talking to companies and taking the right steps. The first of this would be by Niti Aayog which has done a phenomenal job of drafting the first set of guidelines for online fantasy sports. We hope that will be published soon as a final version. We also think e-sports and fantasy sports need to be bifurcated as two distinct verticals under sports. E-sports is competitive gaming that is recognized as a sport while fantasy sports is digital sports engagement based on real life sports. The latter increases sports consumption to a huge degree.

Do you think fantasy sports will see multiple large companies growing well?

The entry barrier is so low in the business that there will always be new companies coming in with new innovations and concepts that appeal to the masses. In monopolistic or duopolistic industries usually the entry barriers are high and fantasy sports is the exact opposite. A person with a laptop can buy a software and start a fantasy sports business tomorrow. That’s why there are over 150 companies in India today who do what we do today.

What’s the plan for Dream Pay since it operates in a fairly competitive space?

Dream Pay was born to focus internally on improving our payments. The volatility of payments in our business is extremely high. It's like a flashpoint as the match lineups are announced 30 minutes before the game begins and that's when volumes skyrocket. Payments scale up and down so aggressively which regular payment gateways can’t deal with these fluctuations.

