'We’ll like to go public as sports tech firm, not just fantasy sports'

We wouldn’t want to jump into the IPO market just because it is hot right now. We believe the right time for us is when we build a large sports technology company with a lot more of these smaller fledgling startups that we have created, incubated or funded grow up. We are not just a one trick pony with fantasy sports. We have a much larger sports tech offering and we would like to go public as a sports tech company in a much bigger way, maybe a couple of years down the line. We are not interested in going public as of now.