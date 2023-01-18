‘We’ll target metro train tenders’8 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Siemens on Monday signed a ₹26,000 crore ($3.25 billion) contract with Indian Railways to supply and service 1,200 high-power electric locomotives.
Siemens on Monday signed a ₹26,000 crore ($3.25 billion) contract with Indian Railways to supply and service 1,200 high-power electric locomotives.
NEW DELHI : Global engineering and technology firm Siemens on Monday signed a ₹26,000 crore ($3.25 billion) contract with Indian Railways to supply and service 1,200 high-power electric locomotives. This is the biggest locomotive deal in the history of Siemens Mobility and the single largest order for the company in India. In an interview, Michael Peter, chief executive officer of Siemens Mobility and Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer of Siemens Ltd, India, discuss what the order means for the company and how mobility will become a big play for the entity in India, with domestic rolling stock manufacturing also servicing the large Asian market. Edited excerpts: