Mumbai: Wellbeing Nutrition on Thursday raised an undisclosed amount in growth financing from revenue-based financing platform Klub.

Wellbeing Nutrition will use the the proceeds to focus on scaling up operations, including marketing and working capital on the back of 45% monthly cumulative annual growth rate over the last 12 months.

“We started Wellbeing to be India's first wholefood nutrition company that relies on plant-based ingredients to deliver wellness to individuals with fast paced lives. With the onset of Covid, we saw an increase in demand for our innovative and carefully designed products," Avnish Chhabria, founder, Wellbeing Nutrition said.

"In Klub, we found the perfect partner to scale up our operations through increased investment in marketing. Moreover, Klub’s VC and partner ecosystem that can be leveraged for mentorship is a great asset for a high-growth brand like us" he added.

Founded in 2019, Wellbeing Nutrition was launched to provide organic, non-genetically modified, vitamins and minerals that were not chemically synthesized. Wellbeing Nutrition operates on top online channels and is currently present across 600 offline stores.

Klub being the country's first community focused revenue based financing platform provides growth financing to new-age homegrown consumer brands, taking a revenue share as returns instead of equity dilution or fixed EMIs, making it ideal for a post-covid financing ecosystem.

