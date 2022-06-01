NEW DELHI: Vana, a wellness retreat in Dehradun, Uttarakhand has announced that it will be rebranded as ‘Six Senses Vana – a wellness retreat“ by autumn. Six Senses is a brand backed by IHG Hotels & Resorts. The British multinational hospitality firm runs brands like Crowne Plaza and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts.

Six Senses, the company said, is committed to wellness and the goal is to work with Vana’s team to weave in new experiences. The company’s founder Veer Singh said, “This is the most natural and logical progression for this retreat. I am humbled by the care and sensitivity Six Senses has shown to protect and nurture everything good about us. I am excited to see how they will deepen and strengthen our current offering and complement it with signature experiences they have successfully tried and tested around the world. I see no reason why this will not become what we set out to be when our resort first opened - the most iconic wellness retreat in the world."

Singh is the son of Analjit Singh, founder-chairman of Max Group and is one of four directors of Vana Retreats.

In February 2019, Six Senses became part of the IHG family of brands.

Six Senses‘ CEO Neil Jacob said “Vana comes to us with a strong philosophy. The seed was sown in Veer’s mind through his deep interest in and respect for sustainable farming, traditional wisdom, and nature, which we will continue to nurture under the Six Senses brand. This marriage made in the Himalayas allows us to build on what exists with some of our signature experiences."

According to HVS Anarock, conversion and rebranding of hotels accounted for 20% of the keys signed during 2021. The report ‘India Hotel Industry Overview 2021’ said close to 15,500 new branded hotel rooms were added to the country’s inventory of about 1.4 lakh branded hotel rooms in the calendar year. Of this, 135 were new hotels with over 12,000 rooms. Another 58 hotels with 3,108 keys were rebranded during the year, a trend similar to the one seen prior to the pandemic.