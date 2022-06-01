Wellness retreat Vana to be rebranded as ‘Six Senses Vana’

Six Senses, the company said, is committed to wellness and the goal is to work with Vana’s team to weave in new experiences. The company’s founder Veer Singh said, “This is the most natural and logical progression for this retreat. I am humbled by the care and sensitivity Six Senses has shown to protect and nurture everything good about us. I am excited to see how they will deepen and strengthen our current offering and complement it with signature experiences they have successfully tried and tested around the world. I see no reason why this will not become what we set out to be when our resort first opened - the most iconic wellness retreat in the world."