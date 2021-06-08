Wells Fargo goes on the offensive with new no-fee, 2% cash-back credit-card

Scharf, who previously led Visa Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s retail-banking arm, is focusing on a business he knows best as he tries to reinvigorate the embattled San Francisco-based bank. Wells Fargo should have an advantage with its expansive branch network, but its customers have long picked up credit cards from more formidable issuers, such as JPMorgan, Citigroup and American Express Co. The first part of Scharf’s new card lineup is notable for its simplicity -- and for stripping the bank’s stagecoach logo from its front.