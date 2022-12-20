Wells Fargo reaches $3.7 billion deal with regulators over consumer banking
- Settlement includes $1.7 billion penalty and about $2 billion in restitution
Wells Fargo & Co. reached a $3.7 billion deal with regulators to resolve allegations that its actions harmed over 16 million consumers.
The settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau includes a $1.7 billion penalty and over $2 billion in consumer restitution, the regulatory agency said Tuesday.
The consumer watchdog agency said the bank illegally assessed fees and interest charges on loans for cars and homes. Some consumers had their vehicles illegally repossessed while others had overdraft fees unlawfully applied, the agency said.
“Wells Fargo’s rinse-repeat cycle of violating the law has harmed millions of American families," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.
Wells Fargo has been working for years to resolve a series of regulatory matters stemming from a fake accounts scandal in which it was found to have created perhaps millions of fake bank accounts. Afterward, other matters surfaced across the bank, including in its mortgage and auto lending businesses.
The bank had signaled for months that it expected another regulatory penalty. In the third quarter, it took a $2 billion charge for such matters.
