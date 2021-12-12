Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Welspun announces allotment of 50,000 equity shares under ESOP scheme

After the allotment, the equity share capital of Welspun stands at 1,490,140,560 (over 149 crore). File Photo
1 min read . 04:01 PM IST Livemint

  • The shares allotted against the options will be under lock-in till July 15, 2022.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd board's nomination and remuneration committee has approved the allotment of 50,000 equity shares on December 11, 2021, to the employees who exercised their options under its Employees Stock Option Plan 2017.

After the allotment on December 11, 2021, the equity share capital of Welspun stands at 1,490,140,560 (over 149 crore). The shares allotted against the options will be under lock-in till July 15, 2022.

"However, the grantee may directly or indirectly transfer 1/3rd of shares allotted to the grantee against the options exercised as are required to be transferred to meet the grantee’s liability for payment of the taxes arising on account of such exercise of options," the company said in a statement to the exchanges.

After July 15, 2022, the grantee may transfer 1/3rd of shares to meet the liability for payment of the taxes arising on account of such exercise of options, the company said. "The equity shares allotted shall rank pari passu in all respects, including dividend, with the existing equity shares of the company," Welspun said in a statement.

The Welspun Enterprises stock had closed at 99.55 (0.1 per cent down) on the NSE on Friday.

