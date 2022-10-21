Welspun Corp Ltd announces Commencement of the Ductile Iron Pipes facility in Anjar

Welspun Corp Ltd announces Commencement of the Ductile Iron Pipes facility in Anjar1 min read . 05:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Welspun Corp Ltd
New Delhi: Welspun Corp Ltd. (WCL) on Friday announced full operational readiness and commencement of regular dispatches from its state-of-the-art ductile iron (DI) pipe-making facility in Anjar, Gujarat, through its wholly owned subsidiary Welspun DI Pipes Limited.
“This plant can produce 400,000 MT of Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes and the integrated complex is equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology. The facility has recently received BIS certification as well. Production capacity is being ramped up on a gradual basis," WCL said in a press release.
“This integrated facility is one of the largest single-location DI pipe plant in India. We are delighted to be contributing towards the Jal Jeevan Mission and meaningfully improving the quality of lives," said B. K. Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group.
Welspun Corp Ltd. (WCL), a flagship company of the global conglomerate Welspun Group, is one of India’s fastest-growing multinationals in line pipes, home textiles, infrastructure, warehousing, retail, advanced textiles, and flooring solutions.
“We have been relentlessly working towards bringing this facility on-stream. The new plant will support WCL’s growth strategy over the coming years. It will be producing high-quality DI pipes and play a pivotal role in supporting access to potable drinking water security on a long-term basis to every household in India," said Vipul Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Welspun Corp.
“WCL is a one-stop service provider offering end-to-end pipe solutions ranging from 1½ inches to 143 inches. The company’s ever-expanding goals and targets have helped them reach out to several parts of the world - six continents and fifty countries - where they’ve successfully supplied pipes to numerous critical projects globally, both for offshore and onshore applications," WLC added.